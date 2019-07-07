U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ensures Safe Boat Handling

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-07 16:00:00

Safe boat launching and recovery were at the heart of the decision to select the first compact F-10000 workboat davit ever to be specified by a U.S.-based customer, according to supplier Vestdavit. The davit system entered service in April following the completion of an extensive retrofit project carried out by Bay Ship and Yacht Co., California, on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers trailing suction hopper dredger Yaquina.



Vestdavit has some 200 of its high performance davits in operation with U.S.-based customers. However, in replacing and existing unit, the F-10000 contract represents a breakthrough for a compact dual point davit capable of launching a 27-foot length work boat on a daily basis from a 1980s-built dredger which is itself only 200 foot in length.

In addition to its space-saving footprint, the 10,000 kg load-bearing F-10000 davit benefits from safety and comfort features delivered as standard by Vestdavit, including a dynamic shock absorber system, a constant tension winch and anti-sway guide arms.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakthrough builds on Vestdavit’s existing strong regional reputation and vindicates a decision to open a U.S. subsidiary office in Seattle last year, according to Magnus Oding, General Manager Vestdavit USA.

“Our davit systems are already widely used by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and in the offshore oil industry among others,” he says. “We plan to expand after sales support in the U.S. and grow locally-based service team numbers to make OEM servicing more available and affordable.

The complete refurbishment of Yaquina involved the overhaul of main propulsion and auxiliary plant, dredge equipment renewal, hull cleaning and coating, in a project that included two months in drydock. Based in Portland, Oregon, the 2,943dwt dredger’s mission is to maintain federal navigation channels in the Pacific Northwest. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers figures, 3.5-4.5 million cubic yards of material is dredged from the mouth of the Columbia River each year.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.