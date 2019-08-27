TxDOT Awards Contract for Hybrid Ferry to Gulf Island Fabrication

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-27 21:06:36

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) formally announces that its Shipyard Division has received an award for the construction of a (495) four-hundred and ninety-five passenger, (70) seventy vehicle, double-ended ferry from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI), also from Houston, designed the 300’ hybrid propulsion ferry that will operate between Galveston and Bolivar Island, Texas.

“I am pleased to have been selected to build this ferry for the Texas Department of Transportation," said Kirk Meche, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award is another example of our commitment to diversify outside of our traditional oil and gas markets to provide opportunities for our employees and returns for our shareholders.”

The vessel will be built at GIFI’s Jennings facility and her delivery is scheduled for late 2021. “Gulf Island Shipyards certainly looks forward to the opportunity of working with both the TSGI staff and the TxDOT construction team in building this state of the art and highly innovative ABS Classed ferry," added Mike Jannise (GIS’ Sales and Business Development Manager).

Specifications:

Dimensions: 293’ x 66’ x 16’

Capacity: 70 Car / 495 Passengers

Propulsion: Diesel Electric with Energy Storage

Propellers: Voith Schneider

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.