Two Vessels in Two Days From Havyard Leirvik

Handover flag ceremony of ‘Alba’ to ESVAGT. F.L: Jesper Fredriksen, Captain at ESVAGT Alba and Geir Helge Nordstrand, Process Leader Production at Havyard Leirvik. Photo: Havyard Leirvik

Havyard Leirvik has handed over two vessels in two days. Both were delivered by the agreed date despite major logistical challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first vessel was a wellboat and the other is a windfarm service vessel for the Danish shipping company ESVAGT.

Adaptable

Project manager Vegard Skår says that the coronavirus pandemic led to significant challenges in relation to workers and service personnel from subcontractors, in addition to deliveries of equipment, and presented completely new problems in resource and material planning.

‘But we have proven that we are adaptable and managed to solve these challenges. We have cooperated very well, and all parties have been flexible and gone the extra mile. Lots of good work has been delivered by the yard, the suppliers and in the project organisation. This has enabled us to deliver excellent quality on time.’

The vessel will be delivered to ESVAGT, and Vegard Skår also emphasises the good cooperation they have enjoyed with the shipping company.

‘We have worked with ESVAGT on many projects, so we are very familiar with both their systems and their expectations. We are happy to be able to hand over yet another good vessel, which will be a useful tool in their work in the offshore wind park segment.

Quality

The windfarm service vessel is the fifth such vessel built at Havyard Leirvik and the second in the HAV 831L SOV design series.

‘Nevertheless, there are always developments and improvements to be made, and everything has to be tested and work before we can hand it over.’

Skår says that the sea trial was intended to take one week, but it was concluded ahead of schedule because the testing went so well.

‘Everyone involved has made an impressive effort to deliver such good quality in this challenging time.’

There’ll be a high level of activity at the yard throughout the summer, and the third windfarm service vessel in this series is ready to be fitted out. The handover of this vessel will take place in autumn.

This means that Havyard Leirvik will have delivered six windfarm service vessels, which gives it a very strong position in this segment.

HAV Group

The vessel is designed by HAV Design and is the ninth HAV design to be handed over to the offshore wind pioneer ESVAGT. The vessel is developed to have optimal positioning qualities and excellent seaworthiness, which are important to ensuring the operability of the offshore wind farms. Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the energy design, control systems and complete propulsion system for the vessel.



