Two SCHOTTEL-Propelled Rotortugs for Seabulk

By The Maritime Executive 02-05-2020 10:20:00

German propulsion manufacturer SCHOTTEL has been awarded a contract from Master Boat Builders to supply a total of six rudderpropellers to US-based Seabulk Towing Inc, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc (NYSE: CKH). Both new builds will feature the Advanced Rotortug® (ART) design: a triangular propulsion system which significantly improves tug manoeuvrability and enables safe working conditions at all times.

Daniel Thorogood, President of Seabulk: “These tugs represent the latest in technological innovation and showcase our responsiveness to structural and environmental stewardship changes in the shipping sector. With SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers, we are highlighting Seabulk’s ongoing commitment to provide the best available equipment to serve our customers’ developing demands.”

Maximum manoeuvrability with SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers

Both the tugs will be propelled by three SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 FP with a propeller diameter of 2.40 m, each driven by a 1,771 kW diesel engine. With this propulsion system, each vessel will achieve a free running speed of 14.5 knots. They will also have a bollard pull of approximately 80 tonnes, which is sufficient for manoeuvring the ultra-large container ships.

The ART incorporates the patented triple Z-drive Rotortug® concept, featuring omni-directional manoeuvrability and the benefits of a fully redundant and precise propulsion machinery configuration. The triple Z-drive also offers increased redundancy for ship-handling and escort towing, as well as enhanced crew safety.

The new vessels will operate alongside the company’s existing harbour fleet in the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast of the United States. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2021 and 2022.

