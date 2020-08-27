Two RAstar 3200-CL Tugs Delivered to Yiu Lian Dockyards Ltd

The HAI KUN, a Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 3200-CL tug built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards was successfully delivered to Yiu Lian Dockyards Ltd., Hong Kong on July 15, 2020. The first half of a two vessel contract, the HAI KUN completed her sea trials with flying colours, achieving 88 tonnes bollard pull and a speed of 13.5 knots at 100% engine MCR.

This delivery marks the 21st vessel built and delivered by Cheoy Lee of the very successful RAstar 3200 CLdesign. Unique modifications were implemented to this hull to accommodate both the owner’s selected Niigata propulsion package and the required escort capability of the tug. This included a re-design of the skeg and simulations using our in-house computational fluid dynamics capability to confirm the tug’s expected escort performance. Other modifications to accommodation layout, etc. were also made to suit the owner’s preferences.

The HAI KUN will be joined by her sister the HAI PENG in August 2020.

The Particulars of tugboat HAI KUN are:

Length Overall: 32.00 m (excluding fenders)

Beam, moulded: 12.80 m

Depth, moulded: 5.37 m

Maximum Nav: 5.83 m

Gross Tonnage: 492

Fuel oil: 166 m 3

Potable water: 49 m3

The tug was designed and constructed to the following Lloyd’s Register notation:

?100A1 Escort Tug, Fire Fighting Ship 1 (2400 m3/hr) with water spray, *IWS, ?LMC, Ship Right IHM

The vessel’s accommodations are outfitted to MLC compliant standards for a crew of up to 10 personnel. The master’s and chief engineer’s cabins are each outfitted with private ensuite washrooms, while one common washroom is located on each of the main and lower decks along with the remainder of the cabins.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Niigata 8L28AHX main engines, each rated at 2574 kW at 750 rpm, driving a pair of Niigata ZP-41B Z-Peller propulsion units with AGCP192Y slipping built in clutch and 2,700mm diameter fixed pitch propellers.

Two (2) identical diesel gensets of 136 ekW each provide electrical power to the vessel.

The deck machinery comprises a MacGregor hydraulic anchor windlass/double drum escort towing winch, model MG-HAET/GDG-22-1223U02096x2, on the bow spooled with 200 m line on each drum. A Mampaey disc-type towing hook is installed on the main deck aft for line towing operations.

For more information on the HAI KUN tug or on any other vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact design@ral.ca.

