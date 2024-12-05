Tunley Environmental Helps Port of Detroit in Clean Ports Funding

[By: Tunley Environmental]

Leading sustainability consultancy Tunley Environmental is hailing the award of $24.9 million to the Port of Detroit for electric equipment and air quality and climate planning projects as a remarkable milestone in the drive to clean up America’s ports.

“Tunley Environmental played an instrumental role in Detroit’s success in securing this funding from the Environmental Protection Agency,” said Tunley Principal Consultant Dr. Robert Moorcroft, who led the project to develop a comprehensive decarbonization and air quality improvement plan with specific reduction targets.

“By conducting a thorough emissions baseline analysis, we identified the most impactful areas for carbon reduction and sustainability improvements. This plan helped to lay the groundwork for decarbonization at the Port of Detroit, and made clear to the EPA how the grant application feeds into the wider air quality improvement and decarbonization goals at the port.”

The aim of the multi-billion dollar EPA funding is to help ports across the nation implement advanced, cleaner technologies such as electric cargo handling equipment, shore power for docked ships, and infrastructure upgrades.

“The Port of Detroit’s funding allocation is a remarkable milestone for the region, as it is among the most ambitious port projects to be supported by the EPA initiative. It will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits, serving as a model for sustainable port development,” said Dr. Moorcroft.

“Some $3m is earmarked to develop plans to transition fuel for port operations to hydrogen and green methanol and to study the feasibility of a zero-emission fuel cell barge to power docked ships, to be led by the American Bureau of Shipping. The other $21.9m is for the practical steps to reduce emissions by introducing mobile electric equipment such as forklift trucks, cranes and rail car movers as well as the installation of charging equipment and solar panels.”

The transformation will lead to:

Improving air quality through reduced pollutants such as particulate matter – fumes, smoke, dust

Greater operational efficiency with electrified equipment and other energy-efficient technologies streamlining port operations, cutting fuel and maintenance costs

Job creation and economic growth by attracting more eco-conscious investors, who will help create jobs and contribute to the local economy.

The Port of Detroit’s success in securing $24.9m in EPA funding is a significant step towards achieving net zero emissions and improving air quality for local communities,” added Dr. Moorcroft. “By having a plan in place before submitting the grant application put Detroit in a strong position for success, and this achievement highlights the importance of emissions inventories, and having a net zero plan in place”.

The equipment grant will benefit primarily three privately owned port terminals:

Nicholson Terminal and Dock Company will receive six battery-electric forklift trucks that will be used to move steel coils weighing up to 60,000 pounds

Waterfront Petroleum Terminal Company will receive a range of electric port equipment, including a rail car mover and a mobile gantry crane

Holcim will acquire electric vehicle equipment to be used at the Detroit terminal to replace diesel powered equipment.

In addition, the grant funds will support the installation of DC fast chargers and related electrical infrastructure at each site. The City of Detroit’s Harbormaster and the Wayne County Sheriff Marine Division will also each receive a new electric patrol boat and four outboard motors – all electric.