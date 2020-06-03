TTC Signs MoU with SAMTRA to Develop Strategic Partnership

By The Maritime Executive 06-03-2020 03:17:36

Tug Training & Consultancy (TTC) and South African Maritime Training Academy (SAMTRA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to officially strengthen their relation, in a strategic partnership. The MoU encompasses exclusive training of tug masters, pilots and captains in the (Southern) African Region by certified trainers of TTC at SAMTRA’s state of the art facilities in Cape Town.



Facing the increasing international focus on operating ships safely and economically, SAMTRA strives to remain at the cutting edge of maritime training, with the main focus on acquiring skills and knowledge. This requires instructors that are ‘facilitators’ rather than ‘experts’. TTC can fulfill this requirement being able to offer first-class trainers to tutor staff on the spot following the SAMTRA Critical Incident Stress Debriefing-method in their advanced training centres. As the only ISO 9001 certified Tug Training Company in the world, TTC sets exceedingly high standards for the training facilities it uses and SAMTRA perfectly meets these standards in its use of a fully equipped and exclusive Maritime Simulator Centre. Not only offering real-world insights into the challenges faced in the maritime industry, it also equips students with the right tools for mitigating risk and overcoming odds through an in-depth understanding of situations they may face.



Joint Pilot Tug Master training is requested more and more for both ports and off shore operations around the world to increase safety and efficiency. Effective and efficient team work between Pilot and Tug Masters is one of the key training programmes of TTC that will now be conducted at SAMTRA.



Patrick Everts, General Manager of Tug Training & Consultancy: “We are extremely happy with this strategic partnership. Unfortunately, we have to sign the MoU online due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we are delighted that we can start offering our training within days from now since we provide the theory part of the training online. Trainees can finish their education at a later stage with the simulator training in Cape Town, and get their official certificate. This partnership offers opportunities for further growth in the region while working with training facilities that match the quality we stand for. We are looking forward to starting our training and providing the students

with our highly regarded TTC Certificate, ensuring more safety and efficiency to the maritime industry.”



“We are very pleased that we can continue building asset value for our clients through integrated, innovative, education and training solutions for the maritime industry and offshore sector with this strategic partnership. We are confident that together we will provide a large number of well trained professionals to the South African maritime industry” added David Wolfaardt, Academic Head of SAMTRA.

