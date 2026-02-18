Trump’s Maritime Age Supports Next Gen of America’s Maritime Workforce

[By: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration]

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today opened applications for its Centers of Excellence program for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE). Under President Trump and Secretary Sean P. Duffy, the administration is bolstering our maritime workforce and investing in research, collaboration, promotion, and policy support.

“Our Centers of Excellence provide the critical infrastructure to train the next generation of maritime workers and enhance our shipbuilding capabilities,” said MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. “This designation empowers our partners to recruit top talent and restore America’s maritime dominance.”

The CoE network spans 32 institutions across 44 cities in 17 states. These programs are laser-focused on training the next generation of mariners for vital careers at sea and on shore, ensuring the U.S. maritime industry remains skilled and strong. A CoE designation is awarded for a five-year term.

Additional Information:

CoEs play a vital role in supporting the maritime industry by providing workforce development, research, collaboration, promotion, and policy support. Through their individual and comprehensive efforts, these centers contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the United States.

Application Details: Qualified institutions can submit applications and supporting documents to [email protected].