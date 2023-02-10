64
Views

Tropical Atlantic Marine Weather Briefing February 10, 2023

NOAA
NOAA Weather Information

Published Feb 10, 2023 10:04 AM by The Maritime Executive

Hi Blue Water Mariners,

Here's is NOAA's latest "Tropical Atlantic Marine Weather Briefing" provided by Lead Forecaster Eric Christensen in NHC/TAFB, valid through February 12th.  Eric split up the briefing into three videos:

West Atlantic briefing
Gulf of Mexico briefing
Caribbean Sea briefing

Top Hazards:  Atlantic Very Large Swells, Gulf of Mexico Gale, Caribbean Gale

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.