Trelleborg Celebrates Solutions and Birthday at SPE Offshore Europe

additive manufacturing courtesy of Trelleborg

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-13 17:39:11

Trelleborg is looking forward to showcasing its new Vikotherm® R3 thermal installation material alongside Automated Fiber Placement Technology for creation of advanced composite structures at SPE Offshore Europe. It will also be discussing digitization and celebrating 20 years of Elastopipe being installed offshore on Stand 3B30.

Vikotherm® R3, environmentally friendly thermal insulation

At SPE Offshore Europe, Trelleborg’s offshore operation will proudly be showcasing its new subsea thermal insulation material, Vikotherm® R3. The environmentally friendly, two-component, low temperature vulcanizing rubber thermal insulation material cures without the need for external heating or addition of energy. With a service life of at least 30 years, it is suitable for insulation on Christmas Trees and adjacent Subsea Production Systems.

Dr. Adam Jackson, Technical Manager with Trelleborg’s offshore operation says: “Vikotherm® R3 consists of a single layer, non-silicone rubber insulation material with superior hot-wet ageing response and mechanical properties. It is usable at service temperatures up to 180°C and is applied using a lay-up process from extruded strip stock on site without the need of molds.”

Expertise in advanced composites and Automated Fiber Placement technology

In addition to an extensive selection of seal profiles specifically developed for demanding offshore applications, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions will also showcase its expertise in advanced composites and its Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) technology at SPE Offshore Europe.

AFP is an additive manufacturing method for creating advanced composite structures using continuous-fiber tape. The technology allows for a high degree of control over processing by monitoring speed, temperature and pressure throughout the tape-placement process. This results in a repeatable, out-of-autoclave manufacturing process that reduces manual labor and processing time, while opening the door for the creation of complex geometries that are otherwise difficult to produce. Advanced composites are ideal for applications in oil and gas that require weight reduction and environmental resistance.

David Brown, the Global Director, Lead Group Oil & Gas for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Trelleborg is always one step ahead of the game to support the constantly evolving offshore industry. Oil and gas exploration continue to move to greater subsea depths and this has put an increased emphasis on enhanced oil recovery processes.

“Advanced composites usually reserved for aerospace applications are now finding their way into oil and gas systems, as they help ensure oil field equipment can work to its optimum capacity. Anyone who uses a Trelleborg product knows it will withstand the extreme operating temperatures and pressures of drilling in today’s HPHT environments, while also meeting the safety standards, required within the industry.”

Supporting our customers with digitization

Over the last couple of years, Trelleborg’s offshore operation has refocused and taken the extra time to find out what their customers’ challenges are and how the company can help customers solve them.

Paul Walters, Business Group Director with Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Skelmersdale, England, says: “One major change that we are hearing about from our customers and seeing across the industry since the last SPE Offshore Europe in 2017, is the need to focus and adapt for digitization. At Trelleborg, we are combining our proven solutions with smart technologies to support better business for our customers projects and their customers’ projects.”

20 proven years of reliability!

On stand, Trelleborg offshore operation will be celebrating 20 years of proven safety reliability with Elastopipe™. A patented flexible piping system developed for transporting a variety of fluids, Elastopipe™ is known for its corrosion-free, explosion, impact and jet fire resistant properties. This next generation piping system uses synthetic rubber instead of traditional materials, and incorporates the only piping material approved for offshore deluge systems that has survived sequential explosion, impact and jet fire testing.

SPE Offshore Europe 2019

SPE Offshore Europe is recognized by offshore E&P professionals as Europe’s leading E&P event that regularly attracts more than 36,000 delegates and over 900 exhibitors. The conference that runs in parallel, is the largest free-to-attend conference in the industry. Programmed by a keynote and technical committee of industry thought-leaders, including peer-reviewed technical abstracts, the conference is truly “by the industry, for the industry”.

Experts from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg’s offshore operation will be in Hall 3, on Stand 3B30.

