Transhipment Services Australia Orders Damen Transshipment Crane Barge

Damen Crane Barge

[By: Damen]

Damen has received an order for a Transshipment Crane Barge from the Australian company Transhipment Services Australia (TSA). As it is able to supply the new Crane Barge 6324 directly from stock, Damen will fulfil the order in a period of only four weeks.

TSA has been contracted by Metro Mining to provide transshipment services for its Bauxite Hills Project located along the Skardon River on Cape York Peninsula, north of Weipa in Far North Queensland. With a presence in three sites across Australia, TSA will operate the Damen Floating Crane Barge and has a fleet of five tugs and six dumb barges that have been successfully transhipping for Metro for four years. The company has also operated Damen tugs and Shoalbusters in the past.

Sjoerd de Bruin, Damen Sales Manager Asia Pacific, responsible for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, comments: “We are delighted that we could make this happen and very quickly, in just four weeks from the initial client enquiry to delivery into Australia. Not only are we partly customising the barge during this time, we have also arranged the finance through our Customer Finance Department.”

Customer Finance

Mr de Bruin explains: “Damen was keen to make every effort to support TSA. If we had gone to the external financing options the lead time could take up to sixteen weeks given the summer holiday period, therefore our Customer Finance Department stepped in.

“All the different Damen departments worked together to support our client - Design & Proposal, Finance, Legal and all of our colleagues in Yichang, China. And given the financial arrangements, our Board also had to approve the deal. It is an impressive team effort.”

Joint owner of TSA, Darren Hedley stated that Damen is renowned worldwide for its quality marine fleet, reliable floating cranes and professional service. “Our previous experience with Damen vessels has always been rewarding and we are all very excited to welcome this new vessel into the fleet and to commence loading Capesize ships in October of this year.”

At 63 x 24 metres, the Damen Crane Barge is equipped with a grab with a 15 cubic metre capacity and TSA is expecting to load at an impressive rate of 16,000 to 20,000 tonnes per day.

Brisbane Services Hub

Once the client- and class requirements are completed, the new Crane Barge will be transported from Shanghai to Australia by an oceangoing tug by one of TSA’s contractors. Damen is also offering an extended warranty to TSA and support from the Damen Brisbane Service Hub. On the day of the vessel’s arrival, a Service Engineer will be present and support TSA with all the documentation and paperwork, carry out the technical handover and provide maintenance training.

TSA’s new Damen Crane Barge 6324 is expected to be operational in Q4 2021.

Metro Mining Limited has earmarked an expansion strategy to ultimately achieve an annual production of 6 million tonnes. A key element of this was for Metro to have the capability to load Capesize vessels. Converting to larger Capesize vessels will reduce the unit freight rates.



