Torvald Klaveness: Celebrating our 750 Seafarers

Crew on board the MV Barcarena By The Maritime Executive 05-03-2020 07:39:23

On May 1 we celebrate International Labour Day – and this year we would like to pay special tribute and give thanks to the 750 seafarers on board Klaveness vessels and the 1.2 million seafarers around the world who are working hard to keep us supplied. You’ll hear the horns of our vessels joining in on the #HeroesAtSeaShoutout at 12 PM local time!

Let’s take a moment to appreciate their tremendous efforts and hope that crew changes will be possible again soon.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.