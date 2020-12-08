Torqeedo Powers Thailand's First Electric Passenger Ferry Fleet

By The Maritime Executive 12-07-2020 07:28:27

Thailand's first emission-free commuter fleet was placed into service on 26 November 2020 by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA). Seven new vessels joined the first test boat, which has been successfully transporting Bangkok residents since 2018. The commissioning ceremony included a traditional blessing and sacrifice to Mae Ya Nang, an ancient Thai deity and Guardian Goddess of boats.

The 47.5-ft fibreglass vessels were repowered by MariArt Shipyard, replacing 205hp diesel engines with twin Torqeedo Cruise 10 kW electric outboards, twelve Power 24-3500 lithium batteries and four fast chargers. The 30-passenger, zero-emission water taxis are part of a fleet of ferries operated by BMA's Enterprise Krungthep Thanakom Company (KT BMA). They operate on a five-kilometre route daily, providing a critical transport link between the express ferry on the Chao Praya river, the Saen Saep canal boats and the MRT subway station at Hua Lampjong.

"This is an important achievement for the city of Bangkok and a key part of our Thailand 4.0 Smart City vision for an integrated clean, green public transportation system including bus, rail and waterways," said Dr Ekarin Vasanasong, deputy managing director of KT BMA, on the occasion of the first ferry's launch. The high-tech vessels depart every 15 minutes, are fully accessible for wheelchair users and offer bicycle storage.

Improving transportation and air quality are enormous challenges for the BMA. Bangkok was recently named the world's most congested city by navigation company TomTom: millions of automobiles, tuk-tuks and motorbike taxis crowd the streets, and the average Bangkok resident spends more than 64 hours a year in traffic jams. The transport sector contributes a quarter of Bangkok's carbon emissions – higher than the global average – and the city's schools were temporarily closed last year due to extremely poor air quality.

"Adding electric ferries to the intermodal public transport plan accomplishes the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority's goals in two ways: moving passengers from roads to the waterways reduces congestion and, since the boats are 100% emission-free, they don't contribute to harmful local air pollution," said Dr Michael Rummel, Torqeedo's managing director. "Electric passenger vessels are also quiet, vibration-free, and an enjoyable way to travel through this beautiful city."

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.