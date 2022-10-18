Tomini Shipping – Acquisition of Tomini Solano

Dubai, UAE. 18 Oct 2022

Tomini Shipping, a leading ship-owner and operator, is delighted to introduce a new addition to its iconic fleet, a handyzise named ‘Tomini Solano’ (formerly known as ‘Interlink Equality’).

A purchase of 2016 Chinese-built 38,780 DWT bulk carrier brings a total fleet size to 24 vessels. “We see a very positive supply side picture on the handies, with relatively few new builds on order, and an ageing profile of the existing fleet. This leads to greater recycling numbers due to incoming environmental regulations, meaning the fundamentals are very much in favour of a positive handysize segment.” - Numair Shaikh, CEO of Tomini Group

About Tomini Shipping

Tomini Shipping is a world class ship owner and operator, wholly owned by the Shaikh family, the maritime industry is deeply engrained in our cultural heritage. The family have been involved in every aspect of the shipping market for more than 70 years, whilst commercial management is handled through our partners Alpina Chartering in Denmark. Our vision is simple – to be the most trusted partner in maritime services to our clients.

