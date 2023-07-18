TMS Tanker Conference Programme Taking Shape

[By: The Maritime Standard]

Work is well underway on the programme for the TMS Tanker Conference 2023 which takes place on 8th November at the Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. The event, due to be attended by all the region’s leading tanker owners and operators, will feature an exciting and high profile range of speakers and panellists that will be announced shortly.



This year the primary focus of the three conference sessions will be on environmental protection and sustainability, assessing how tanker shipping can take a lead in achieving demanding greenhouse gas reduction targets. This is reflected in the overall theme for this year’s event, “Net zero - tanker shipping setting the global decarbonisation agenda,” which is particularly appropriate given the fact that the UAE will be hosting the COP28 Climate Conference later this year. The conference will, for example, assess the regulatory impact of environmental regulations like CII and EEXI and the race to develop alternative fuels, including LNG, methanol, ammonia and wind power.



Additionally, the TMS Tanker Conference will highlight some of the key underlying trends impacting the operation of tankers, in the crude oil, product, chemical and gas sector. Other key topics such as digitalisation, safety and security, support services, vessel technology and ship repair and maintenance will also feature prominently.

Session 1 of the TMS tanker Conference in the morning of November 8th will have the theme of “Setting green shipping strategy - policy choices for the tanker sector in uncertain markets.” High level speakers will give their assessments of the environmental challenges and opportunities presented to the tanker shipping business, against a backdrop of volatile market trends in the crude, chemical and product tanker trades, as well as the gas carrier segment.



After lunch, Session 2 will cover “Tanker operations in an era of change” and this will focus on key operational issues facing tanker shipowners and operators, and the solutions available to them, both as a result of environmental regulatory changes, but also technology advances in areas such as digitalisation and AI. The final Session 3 will look at “Support services stepping up” and will feature speakers from a range of business sectors, including shiprepair, maritime insurance, law, bunker supply and classification societies, assessing how support services are enhancing their offerings to meet the emerging needs of the tanker shipping segment.



The event will end with networking cocktails and a chance to exchange ideas with conference participants. For more information about the programme and how to attend, please go to: www.tmstankerconference.com

