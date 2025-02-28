Tidewater Welcomes Chris Mack as New Vice President of Marine Operations

[By: Tidewater]

Tidewater is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Mack as the Company's new Vice President of Marine Operations. With an extensive background in maritime transportation and operations, Chris brings over two decades of industry experience to the Tidewater team.

Chris earned his Bachelor's degree in Maritime Transportation from the California Maritime Academy and received his Master of Marine Transportation and Engineering Management from California State University Maritime Academy in 2023. He began his maritime career as an Able Seaman, progressing to the role of Captain within the Ocean Towing Fleet. Over a span of more than 20 years at Foss Maritime, Chris held various shoreside positions, culminating in his role as Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw comprehensive marine operations.

Chris also has extensive experience managing large, complex projects and holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification, demonstrating his expertise in structured project execution and strategic planning.

Johan Sperling, Tidewater's President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris joining the leadership team stating, "Chris brings a unique blend of hands-on maritime experience and strategic leadership to Tidewater. His deep understanding of marine operations and commitment to safety and efficiency will be pivotal as we navigate future growth opportunities and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

In addition to leading Tidewater’s marine operations, Chris will play a key role in shaping the company's labor relations strategy, overseeing the alignment and execution of the company’s four Collective Bargaining Agreements. He will also spearhead the advancement of Tidewater’s project management philosophy, driving structured execution and continuous improvement across key operational initiatives.