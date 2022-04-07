154
Views

TICTS Celebrates Record Monthly Throughput

TICTS has four berths on a continuous 725 metre quay with a 12.2m depth alongside. The quay is able to accommodate three vessels simultaneously.
TICTS has four berths on a continuous 725 metre quay with a 12.2m depth alongside. The quay is able to accommodate three vessels simultaneously.

Published Apr 7, 2022 12:54 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: TICTS]

Tanzania International  Container Terminal Services (TICTS) is pleased to announce that the terminal  has achieved its highest ever monthly throughput record of more than  61,236 TEU in March. This record is on the back of a peak season of  agricultural exports and strong local and transit demand. It also comes a  month after TICTS handled the largest cargo exchange ever in Tanzania on  Hapag Lloyd’s MV Mombasa Express with more than 6,600 TEU. 

As ports globally work to relieve covid-related congestion, the workforce at  TICTS rose to the challenge, shattering the previous monthly record of 57,616 TEU which was set in September 2020. This new record is testament to the  ongoing investment into the port, as TICTS and its parent company  Hutchison Ports continue to invest in equipment, system enhancements and employee training.  

TICTS currently has ongoing investment program that will see an investment  of TS12.5 billion (approximately US$5.4 million) in new equipment including  rubber-tyred gantry cranes and reach stackers in this quarter alone. When  Hutchison Ports entered the market, the TICTS facility had a designed  handling capacity of around 21 thousand TEU per month. The current performance is now almost triple this amount. 

Andy Tsoi, Hutchison Ports Managing Director, Middle East and Africa  commented, “We are very proud of our TICTS team. While this record  throughput is excellent news for the country, our team needed to step up  to meet this unprecedent demand. Inevitably there were delays, but our  shareholders continue to mobilize resources to further optimize operations  at the port. Over the past several months, we have procured additional  equipment and brought in an overseas team to help support the local team  who was leading these efforts.”  

Also commenting on the achievement, Matt Clifft, Acting TICTS CEO said,  “Much credit goes to the dedicated and hardworking team here at TICTS.  We managed to overcome a number of obstacles, and our team is already  energized to break this newly established record. It is also noteworthy that  without the support and guidance of the Tanzania Port Authority and government authorities, we would not have been able to reach this goal.
 

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.