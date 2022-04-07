TICTS Celebrates Record Monthly Throughput

TICTS has four berths on a continuous 725 metre quay with a 12.2m depth alongside. The quay is able to accommodate three vessels simultaneously.

[By: TICTS]

Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) is pleased to announce that the terminal has achieved its highest ever monthly throughput record of more than 61,236 TEU in March. This record is on the back of a peak season of agricultural exports and strong local and transit demand. It also comes a month after TICTS handled the largest cargo exchange ever in Tanzania on Hapag Lloyd’s MV Mombasa Express with more than 6,600 TEU.

As ports globally work to relieve covid-related congestion, the workforce at TICTS rose to the challenge, shattering the previous monthly record of 57,616 TEU which was set in September 2020. This new record is testament to the ongoing investment into the port, as TICTS and its parent company Hutchison Ports continue to invest in equipment, system enhancements and employee training.

TICTS currently has ongoing investment program that will see an investment of TS12.5 billion (approximately US$5.4 million) in new equipment including rubber-tyred gantry cranes and reach stackers in this quarter alone. When Hutchison Ports entered the market, the TICTS facility had a designed handling capacity of around 21 thousand TEU per month. The current performance is now almost triple this amount.

Andy Tsoi, Hutchison Ports Managing Director, Middle East and Africa commented, “We are very proud of our TICTS team. While this record throughput is excellent news for the country, our team needed to step up to meet this unprecedent demand. Inevitably there were delays, but our shareholders continue to mobilize resources to further optimize operations at the port. Over the past several months, we have procured additional equipment and brought in an overseas team to help support the local team who was leading these efforts.”

Also commenting on the achievement, Matt Clifft, Acting TICTS CEO said, “Much credit goes to the dedicated and hardworking team here at TICTS. We managed to overcome a number of obstacles, and our team is already energized to break this newly established record. It is also noteworthy that without the support and guidance of the Tanzania Port Authority and government authorities, we would not have been able to reach this goal.



