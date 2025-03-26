Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems & Ulstein Join on Possible Frigate Contract

[By: Ulstein Verft]

At the Undersea Defence Technology conference, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein Verft signed a Letter of Intent for joint efforts to deliver the next, advanced frigates to the Royal Norwegian Navy.

The 2024 Fleet Plan outlines that Norway will acquire five or six frigates to replace the Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates. Potential candidates include the British Type 26, the German F127, the American Constellation-class, and the French FDI.

German-Norwegian industrial cooperation

In the event of a contract award for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein Verft, a significant portion of the value creation will take place in Norway.

In the Letter of Intent, state-of-the-art technology from German thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will be combined with local shipbuilding expertise in the Norwegian, family-owned, Ulstein Verft.

"thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has long traditions in designing and building naval ships, while Ulstein has long experience in commercial vessels with unique designs and solutions for demanding marine operations. Both companies have an industrial legacy from the shipbuilding industry in different markets related to ship design and ship construction, and are renowned for proven, advanced and outfitting-intensive vessels", says Lars Lühr Olsen, managing director at Ulstein Verft.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' F127 frigate is based on the proven MEKO A-400 design, which has been established for more than 20 years and used in several different frigate classes built at yards around the world. thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is already involved with the Royal Norwegian Navy in the construction of 212CD submarines together with Germany.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with 8.000 employees at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar, and Itajaí (Brazil) and locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels, maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany.

The frigates will be outfitted in Norway

"Ulstein Verft has one of the most modern shipbuilding facilities in Norway. In the Letter of Intent, Ulstein Verft is working along a new direction parallel to the commercial shipbuilding activities. If the frigate project is awarded our cooperative constellation, we will be looking at possible investments to further develop the production at our facility," says Olsen.

He continues: "Ulstein Verft has a history dating back to 1917 and has extensive experience with state-of-the-art, advanced vessels, both newbuilds, upgrades, and service assignments. We have most shipbuilding disciplines represented at our compact yard in Ulsteinvik, Norway, and see great potential in collaborating with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems on this project."

Value creation in the maritime cluster

"By combining the strengths of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Ulstein, we are merging the expertise to deliver state-of-the-art naval solutions while strengthening Norway's industrial capacity. We are pleased with this opportunity to build a long-term partnership that benefits the maritime cluster. The agreement is of great value in terms of competence and knowledge and will be highly beneficial for the local community and region."

"Looking at this from a long-term perspective, considering the lifespan of the vessels and the need for maintenance, upgrades, and modernisation, Ulstein Verft's geographical location is ideal for the best possible utilisation of these vessels," he concludes.

F127 meets the needs of the Royal Norwegian Navy

"This agreement is a milestone in our commitment to the Norwegian industry," says Joachim Wacker, Head of Product Sales & Product Strategy at thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. "Ulstein is a world-class shipbuilder with deep roots in Norway, and together, we will create advanced and highly capable frigates that meet the needs of the Royal Norwegian Navy. We look forward to a successful cooperation that will extend far beyond this project."