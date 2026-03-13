ThPA S.A. & Five Senses Consulting to Further Develop Cruise Activity

[By: ThPA S.A.]

ThPA S.A. is partnering with the international consulting firm Five Senses Consulting & Development, specialized in the development of destinations and cruise ports, aiming at the further enhancement of the cruise sector at the Port of Thessaloniki.

This collaboration supports the next phase of development, leveraging the momentum already established over recent years, as well as the advantages offered by the port, the city, and the wider region of Northern Greece.

As part of the launch of the collaboration, a working meeting was held with the CEO of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, and Security Advisor, Mr. Konstantinos Kavdas, during which the overall prospects for further cruise development were discussed, including the utilization of homeporting opportunities, i.e., using the city as a point of embarkation and disembarkation for cruise passengers.

In parallel, a meeting was held with the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Mr. Stelios Angeloudis, aimed at the ongoing strengthening of cooperation between the port, the city, and tourism stakeholders, as well as the development of a coordinated framework of actions for the further promotion of the destination and enhancement of the visitor experience.

The strategic actions of the collaboration include:

exploring homeporting opportunities in Thessaloniki

strengthening cooperation with the city and local tourism stakeholders

developing new experiences for cruise passengers in Thessaloniki and the wider region

promoting the destination at international cruise forums and enhancing its links with the local economy

The CEO of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, stated: "Thessaloniki offers significant potential in the cruise sector. This collaboration aims to further capitalize on the port’s and the city’s advantages, strengthen relationships with cruise companies, and shape an even more competitive and sustainable product for the destination."

The CEO of Five Senses Consulting, Mr. Ioannis Bras, added: "Thessaloniki is a destination with a strong identity, rich cultural heritage, and significant prospects for further growth in the cruise sector. Through our collaboration with ThPA S.A., we will work to strategically enhance the city’s presence in the international market, develop homeporting opportunities, and create additional experiences that increase the overall value of the destination."

This initiative is part of ThPA S.A.’s overall strategy for the continued development of cruise tourism in Thessaloniki, leveraging the strategic location of the port, the new fully equipped “Alexander the Great” Cruise Terminal, modern infrastructure, proximity to the city center, and the significant attractions and destinations of Northern Greece.