ThPA S.A. Expands Intermodal Operations to Niš, Serbia

ThPA S.A. launched a new regular service with block trains between Thessaloniki and Niš, Serbia. The first block-train carrying containers from CMA CGM S.A., a French container transport company pioneering in the shipping and logistics sector, departed from the Container Terminal of ThPA S.A. on the morning of Wednesday, August 17th and arrived at the Mbox terminal in Niš on the same day at a transit time of just 16 hours.



The service was made possible as the result of the cooperation between ThPA S.A. and the Greek-Northern Macedonia-Serbia railway companies, namely Hellenic Train S.A., MZ Transport A.D., Kombinovani Prevoz D.O.O. respectively and 9 other private and public entities.



The Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos stated that "ThPA S.A. is consistently implementing its development strategy and investment plan with emphasis on upgrading the infrastructure and equipment of the Port, while improving the rail connection of the Port of Thessaloniki with the bordering countries. ThPA S.A. is evolving into a

port of international significance, capable of receiving direct calls of ships of main lines connecting Southeastern, Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans with the rest of the world, offering added value and growth opportunities to all our partners."



From September 2022, trains will depart from both Thessaloniki and Niš every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, arriving on the same day at their respective destinations. ThPA S.A. is ready to increase the frequency of the services, accommodating our partners’ demands in the dynamically growing Serbia.

