Thordon Bearings Appoints Scott Groves To Lead Global Sales Growth

Scott Groves, VP Sales – Thordon Bearings By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2021 02:41:15

Thordon Bearings has confirmed the appointment of Scott Groves as Vice President – Sales, with a mandate to “grow profitable sales” and build upon the company’s leading position in the global pollution-free bearings and seals markets.

Terry McGowan, CEO and President, Thomson-Gordon Group, Thordon Bearings’ parent company, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Scott has accepted the VP Sales position. As interim sales director, he has thrown himself into the role, helping us navigate uncertain and challenging times. Scott has contributed substantially to our business successes in 2020 and we look forward to him leading our sales efforts into the future.”

Throughout his 19-year career with Thordon Bearings, Scott has held a number of senior sales roles.

Starting out in 2002 in the customer service department, after several successive promotions, Scott’s sales capabilities caught the attention of Thordon’s senior executive team. He was promoted in 2010 to Business Development Manager, with responsibility for the company’s hydropower business segment. The role then expanded in 2012 to cover Thordon’s larger marine business unit. Another upwards move to Regional Manager, Americas, preceded his appointment as Interim Sales Director in July 2020.

He officially started in his new role as VP Sales on March 11th 2021.

Well-known throughout the maritime, hydropower and industrial pump markets, he has a proven track record in building and developing sales teams and distributors to deliver key market growth.

“Scott’s responsibility is to grow profitable sales,” said Mr. McGowan. “These are simple words that represent a considerable challenge within a complex business that straddles a number of different markets at sea and on land. Scott's diverse experience in many areas of the business through his years with Thordon, positions him well to meet these challenges.”

Mr. Groves said: “I am very much looking forward to the new opportunities that lay ahead. As we start to emerge from the global pandemic, it will be important to continue to nurture and expand our global sales and distribution networks, develop new and existing business areas, and introduce new product lines and services.”

