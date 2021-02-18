Thome Group Partners with ShipMoney on Digital Payment Solution

By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2021 03:31:06

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global, industry-leading provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, announced today that it will be facilitating Thome Group’s crew payments.

Thome Group provides a comprehensive range of integrated maritime services to the international shipping and offshore industries with a global crew pool of around 12,000 seafarers. It manages a fleet of more than 400 vessels, providing a mix of full third- party ship management or crew only managed services.

All Thome Group seafarers will now benefit from ShipMoney’s comprehensive platform of digital payment solutions, including crew payroll payments, international remittances, money transfers, mobile tops-ups, payroll advances, and onboard expenses.

“It is very rewarding to be working with Thome, a company unwaveringly committed to both helping seafarers and to finding innovative means to achieve that objective,” said Stuart Ostrow, President of ShipMoney. “We care deeply about the struggles that seafarers face every day—and which have been exacerbated by the current crew change crisis. Their wellbeing is our top priority and maritime payments for seafarers are our only focus. This enables us to devote 100% of our attention, resources, and expertise to helping crew and their employers.”

Peter Schellenberger, Vice President - Supply Chain, at the Thome Group commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic has markedly accelerated the need to switch to card and digital payments, as the industry moves away from the old fashioned cash-to-master system and searches for more convenient digital solutions. This is the first step for Thome in its aim to move towards the ‘cashless vessel’ and I look forward to working with the team at ShipMoney to make this a reality.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.