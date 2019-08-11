Third S. T. Marine Support Multi Cat Named at Damen Shipyards

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-11 18:53:15

On August 2, Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld hosted a naming ceremony for S. T. Marine Support’s new Multi Cat, Auxilia. The vessel brings the total of Multi Cats in the company’s fleet to three, following the delivery of Multi Cats 3013 Odin in 2010 and Nero in 2013. Auxilia is the first of her kind – a Multi Cat 3513.

S. T. Marine Support approached Damen for a new Multi Cat with larger deck capacity and greater winch capacity. The contract was signed in February 2018 and Damen worked closely with the client in the development of the vessel.

Co-founder and director of the company Vasco Tammes explains, “When we needed a Multi Cat larger than those we’ve used before, we approached Damen. We have every confidence in their reputation for the supply of high quality workboats and in their provision of globally available service support.”

Jeroen van Woerkum, Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld commercial manager, said, “We are very pleased that S. T. Marine Support chose, once again, to come to Damen when they required a new workboat. This is the fourth Damen vessel they have ordered since commencing their operations and we have gone on to develop a strong connection. This, combined with the company’s clear understanding of what they wanted from their new vessel, played a significant role in the development of the Multi Cat 3513. The client put a lot of energy into designing the layout of the vessel and helping us to get everything arranged and organized in the pre-construction phase. As a result, the construction process was very smooth and efficient.”

Damen sees growing interest in Multi Cats with increased winch capacity and deck space and expects to build models on this scale going forwards.

