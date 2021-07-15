The Shearer Group, Inc. Welcomes Jacob Frost

Jacob Frost

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is pleased to announce a new addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering & marine surveying firm, Jacob Frost!

Jacob has joined TSGI as a naval architect. He graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. with a B.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

Jacob is a four-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps (1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment), where he led a squad of Marines in the execution of over 300 security patrols and force protection missions over the course of deployment to Sangin, Afghanistan.

Before working at TSGI, he was a Research Assistant at the Royal Caribbean International in Miami, FL., and at the Marine Hydrodynamics Laboratory at the University of Michigan, MI. Jacob wrote engineering reports, including physical designs, experimental approaches, and analyzed experimental data. We are happy to have Jacob join the TSGI team!



