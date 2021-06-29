The Port Of Bergen Receives Environmentally Friendly Boat

Maritime Partner has built the boat, which is an Alusafe 1500 MPV Hybrid.

Alusafe 1500 MPV is fitted with a large work deck in front, bow ramp and crane as well as a spacious wheelhouse. It is suitable for most tasks a modern port requires. The boat will operate in a large area, so it needs to have both speed and capacity to cover the necessary distances. With the crane and hydraulic winch is equipped to handle a variety of tasks: maintenance of port installations, towing of boats, personnel transport, rescue missions, as well as the possibility to assist in oil spill operations.

A “silent workhorse"

When acquiring a new work boat, both range and being environmentally friendly were important factors, says Johnny Breivik, Harbor Director at the Port of Bergen. The speed and range of the new Sydnes meet the first requirement and the battery pack ensures the second requirement are met. -We are taking an important step towards an emission-free port. From now on we will be able to sail inner harbor and along the quays on batteries only. The boat will be able to operate silently and run completely emission-free. When sailing in the fjords, "Sydnes" will engage the diesel engines, and the range increases considerably. We have a large district that stretches from Fedje in the north to Bjørnafjorden in the south, so getting there quickly means a lot, Breivik emphasizes.

Facts about Alusafe 1500 MPV Hybrid

The Alusafe 1500 MPV Hybrid - is built in recyclable aluminum. Previously this boat type has been delivered to several customers and it has proven to be a well-functioning and safe working platform. This is the first hybrid version - and marks a leap forward in the green shift. The boat is equipped with 110 kWh batteries from Corvus Energy and 2x510 HP diesel engines connected to water jets. Using batteries only will give the boat a two-hour range at 4-5 knots. Running conventional engines gives a further 5 hours of sailing at 27 knots.

Several of the boat models we have in the range are delivered with a hybrid propulsion line, or are prepared for a hybrid or all-electric propulsion system. The concept becomes better and more user-friendly with an accelerating development of good systems. Together with our use of environmentally friendly materials, this is the future, says Arne Dybvik, Director of Sales & Marketing at Maritime Partner.



