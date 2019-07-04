The NI signs MoU with IMO Technical Cooperation Division

Captain John Lloyd, NI CEO (left) pictured with Mr Juvenal J. M. Shiundu, Acting Director, Technical Cooperation Division, IMO

The Nautical Institute (NI) and the IMO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the NI will support the IMO in helping developing countries to meet international maritime standards.

The NI has agreed to lend its expertise in professional development as part of the IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP) which seeks to build the capacity of Member States in complying with maritime safety, security and marine environment protection laws and standards.

Activities undertaken as part of the ITCP may include: seminars, workshops and training courses, needs assessment advisory missions, mentoring, twinning, secondment and exchange programs, as well as professional leadership development.

Captain John Lloyd, chief executive of the NI, said: “We are delighted to offer our support to the IMO’s ITCP. We are passionate believers in the value of professional development and its role in helping to make the maritime community a better and safer place in which to work.

“Our worldwide network of branches means the NI is ideally placed to support the work of the ITCP at the local level, particularly through the provision of volunteer experts.”

As a not-for-profit professional body the NI has a long history of supporting partnerships that promote professional development, transfer of skills and knowledge and is an active participant at the IMO.

