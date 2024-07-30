The Nautical Institute Welcomes its New President

[By: The Nautical Institute]

The Nautical Institute is delighted to welcome Captain Trevor Bailey MNM FNI as its new President. He takes over the presidency from Captain André LeGoubin MNM MA FNI. The election took place at the Institute’s recent AGM held in Manila, Philippines.

As President, Captain Bailey will be representing the interests of the members of The Nautical Institute, a non-governmental organisation with consultative status at the International Maritime Organisation, which showcases the best of what the shipping industry has to offer, promoting professionalism, best practice and safety throughout the sector. As a seagoing and serving Master, Captain Bailey will be perfectly placed to highlight the challenges of leadership and command in a contemporary maritime environment and to share his experiences in working with multinational, multi-disciplinary crews.

As the needs of the industry evolve and change, he will have a key perspective of the skills required for the next generation of technology and fuels for our vessels. He will also continue working with our younger cadets with a special focus on the Leaders of Tomorrow.

On his appointment, Capt Bailey said: “It is an honour to be elected President of The Nautical Institute. As a long-time member, I have always appreciated the benefits of membership in terms of career development and the way the Institute has promoted safety and the fostering of young talent. I am looking forward to sharing my experience with Maritime’s future leaders so we can continue to develop our vibrant industry.”

Outgoing President, Captain LeGoubin, has particularly enjoyed the opportunity to meet and engage with cadets around the world. “I have greatly appreciated attending webinars, visiting global maritime training establishments and learning about the challenges faced by young seafarers so that we can take positive action to improve their lives. What an honour and a privilege to have been President during the 50th Anniversary of The Nautical Institute.”

John Lloyd FNI, CEO of The Nautical Institute, said: “ On behalf of our members and the wider maritime community, I would like to thank Captain LeGoubin for his passion and commitment over the past two years. I would also like to extend a heartfelt welcome to Captain Bailey with whom I am looking forward to working during the coming months.”