The Ministry of Energy & Energy Industries Engages With Oil Spill Removal

[By: QT Environmental]

In accordance with the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP), the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) continues to collaborate with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) for oil spill response operations off the southern coast of Cove. International partners, subject matter experts, and licensed Oil Spill Removal Organizations (OSROs), QT Environmental and T&T Salvage, will aid in the ongoing on-water oil recovery, survey and plans to conduct cargo and wreck removal.

The mobilization of the international team includes a Salvage Master, who will oversee the hydrographic survey, while its commercial dive crew will assess and plug leaks. Based on the findings of the initial survey, the salvage team will coordinate with other local and international organizations and stakeholders on the ground in Tobago to install a layered surface oil recovery program. The international experts will also utilize underwater, non-floating oil detection systems to ensure all oil is identified to maximize oil recovery.

Emergency response logistical support for the effective recovery of hydrocarbons will be implemented. This aspect of the response efforts will include Best Available Technology, known as The NOFI Current Buster System, which has been utilized globally in extremely demanding environmental conditions. The Current Buster Technology is a proven resource to aid in an efficient recovery of hydrocarbons on the surface.

Additionally, the MEEI has engaged the services of a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Contractor, Subsea Specialist, to conduct ROV works around the vessel. The personnel and equipment of Subsea Specialist, T&T Salvage and QT Environmental will be in place in Tobago from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 23.

The MEEI continues to aggressively progress strategies to stop the flow of hydrocarbons from the overturned vessel and focus on containment.

T&T Salvage and QT Environmental are two privately held companies with a strong working partnership with many successful projects and worldwide experience. The partnership includes OSRO in various countries. The two parent companies are able to provide Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 support on an international scale.

QT Environmental, established in 1967, is a leading environmental emergency response service provider committed to providing both innovative and sustainable solutions for a wide range of environmental challenges. QT has been involved in the largest spill responses in the world and is a worldwide distributor for spill response equipment.

T&T Salvage (Teichman Group), established in 1957, provides salvage, wreck removal and spill response services worldwide from its offices located across the globe. T&T Salvage has been involved in some of the largest wreck and oil spill removal projects undertaken internationally. These projects were conducted in environmentally demanding areas globally in accordance with international standards.

T&T Salvage and QT Environmental will provide a team, along with logistical and operational support, to assist the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to safely and effectively restore the areas affected by the hydrocarbon discharge.

For more information about QT Environmental, please visit www.qtenv.com.