“The Little Bulker” Children’s Tale to be Launched at NAMEPA

[By: NAMEPA]

October 24, 2022- New York, NY The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) announces the launch of a new book educating children on the maritime industry. “The Little Bulker”, by Katerina Perganti Shaw, will be featured at NAMEPA’s 15 th Anniversary celebration on Thursday, October 27 th aboard the Hornblower Infinity at Pier 40 in New York. Ms. Shaw has generously donated half the proceeds from the book to NAMEPA to support its educational programs.

“We are honored that Katerina has selected NAMEPA’s 15 th Anniversary event as the platform from which to launch her delightful tale of a dry bulk ship’s birth in a shipyard to her launch and first transit” said NAMEPA Chairman, Joe Hughes. “In the process, the young reader learns many of the features of commercial shipping and its value proposition to global society.”

“The Little Bulker” chronicles the construction of the M/V Athena in Japan, accompanied by details on what a dry bulk ship carries, the components of a vessel, its size, and its launch. Further, it is an “eco” ship, which is a critical feature in the effort to reduce maritime’s impact on the environment. There is also a QR code for readers to follow the voyages of Athena, which is trading today.

“There are children’s books about trains, and even tugs, but not about the workhorses of global trade,” said Ms. Shaw when asked why she wrote “The Little Bulker”. “It was my privilege to follow the progress of the M/V Athena as she was being built, so it felt like a personal tribute to the vessel and to honor the maritime industry.”

Born in Greece, Katerina Perganti Shaw is a maritime and real estate attorney admitted to the bars of New York and Athens. With three children of her own, she recognized the need to communicate an appreciation for the maritime industry at an early age, resulting in “The Little Bulker”. Ms. Shaw suggested that readers follow the voyages of the M/V Athena to learn about geography, global trade, potential jobs and more.

