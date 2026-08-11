AI Efficiencies & Mission-Critical Cyber at AAPA Convention

[By American Association of Port Authorities]

Digital transformation is reshaping how ports operate, compete, and make decisions. The Digital Arrival: AI Efficiencies & Mission-Critical Cyber Defense Track explores the technologies, data strategies, and modern systems helping ports improve visibility, strengthen cybersecurity, connect operations, and turn information into smarter, faster decisions. From unified data platforms to AI-powered infrastructure, discover practical approaches that are building the next generation of high-performing ports.

Join us in September by registering today for AAPA's Annual Convention & Expo—Ports Built to Lead.

Convention Day 2—Wednesday, September 30

Steering Through Data: A Framework for Unified Port Decisions

Ports today are awash in data – terminal systems, energy platforms, maintenance tools, and logistics application – and yet decision-making often remains fragmented. This session introduces a practical framework to bring order to the chaos, unifying operational and energy data into a single, contextualized view – without overhauling existing systems.

Anchored in a "system-of-systems" approach, this session explores how ports can integrate data from OT and IT environments to surface real-time insights, illuminate asset health, and sharpen decision-making. Attendees will learn how leading organizations are moving towards coordinated operations, connecting siloed workflows, and creating a cohesive operational picture. The focus will be on actionable approaches ports can apply today to simplify data access, enable collaboration across stakeholders, and derive measurable operational value from existing systems.

Speaker: Jonathan Benezry, Solutions Consultant, Schneider Electric

Connecting Teams, Improving Visibility & Modernizing Port Operations through Digital Transformation

As ports continue to grow, many organizations are running into the same challenge: critical information lives everywhere. Teams are working across spreadsheets, emails, paper processes, and disconnected systems, making it harder to maintain visibility, coordinate across departments, & move opportunities forward efficiently.

Port Corpus Christi experienced many of these same challenges firsthand. PCC wanted a better way to manage information, improve collaboration across teams, & create more structure around how opportunities and stakeholder engagement were tracked across the organization. Working alongside Tectonic, PCC expanded & optimized Salesforce to better reflect how the organization actually operates day to day.

The result has been stronger communication, improved visibility, consistent processes, & better-informed decision-making across departments. We will share lessons learned, what worked, what challenges emerged, & what ports should consider with a digital transformation.

Speakers:

- Yudi Takizawa, Commercial & Business Development Executive, Port of Corpus Christi

- Tom Groom, EVP, Tectonic

- Brian McAllister, Ports Practice Lead, Tectonic

From Strategy to Systems: Modernizing Ports with Edge AI and Cybersecurity by Design

As smart ports evolve, infrastructure modernization is a strategic imperative tied to operational efficiency and security. This session examines how port leaders can modernize infrastructure using Vision AI, intelligent edge platforms, and cybersecurity-by-design approaches. Combining strategic use cases with technical deployment realities, the presentation connects business outcomes such as operational efficiency, safety, and reliability with architectural decisions, cybersecurity capabilities, and scalable implementation models.

Speaker: Megha Sarang, Edge AI & Cybersecurity Strategist for Smart Transportation, Intel

Dates, content, speakers, venue, and ticket rates are subject to change by AAPA without notice. Registration fees are non-refundable. In the event of changes, cancellations, or postponements, AAPA reserves the right to issue credits or alternate solutions at its discretion.