The Annual Brun Bear Foundation Golf Day 2023

Royal Blackhealth Golf Club

Elaborate Communications is excited to be an official supporter of The Annual Brun Bear Foundation Golf Day 2023, taking place on Wednesday, June 21 at Royal Blackheath Golf Club, the oldest golf club in the UK.



This event is a fantastic opportunity for the maritime and offshore communities to come together while enjoying a day on the course with friends and colleagues.



A key beneficiary of the event is The OSCAR Campaign (The Ocean and Shipping Community Advancing Children's Health and Research), which is an innovative fundraising partnership uniting the international shipping community to raise funds at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (ICH).



In addition to a round of golf, Nearest-the-Pin and Longest Drive challenges, the event will feature:

• An Exclusive VIP Museum Tour of This Storied Golf Course...

• Rum Tasting....

• Silent & Live Auctions...

• A Three Course Dinner...

• Award Presentations...



We hope you'll join this what will be a highly enjoyable and memorable event with outstanding golf, networking and social activities that will make a real difference across a mix of community, medical and animal welfare projects.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.