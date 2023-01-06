The 50th Boaçay Series Tugboat

SAAN CONDOR

By Robert Allan LTD

When a new design is created, it’s not easy to predict how successful it might be. But with the commissioning of the 50th tug in a series, Sanmar’s delivery of the Bo?açay L to South American towage giant SAAM Towage is further proof of the design’s real-world success. Now named the SAAM CONDOR, this powerful, low emission tugboat is one of the latest in a highly successful series of compact tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for the global market.

The RAmparts 2400-SX compact hull design was created exclusively for Sanmar in 2011. This hull is designed to support propulsion systems delivering up to 70 tonnes BP. Measuring 24.40 metres LOA with a beam of 11.25 metres, the vessel can be delivered with a variety of power train options, deck machinery layouts, and accommodation layouts. Careful attention is given to all aspects of the tug’s intended operation—ensuring this series of tugs provides high performance in the safest possible manner.

The success of the Bo?açay series tugs is testament to a design and construction partnership in developing a design that emphasises manoeuvrability, seakeeping, stability, and efficiency and has resulted in the tug’s widespread acceptance around the globe; from Vancouver to the Maldives, from Scotland to Peru.

This delivery is the latest in a series of significant milestones in the successful, almost three-decade long collaboration between Robert Allan Ltd. and Sanmar Denizcilik A.?.; a relationship that began in 1995 with the design of the first of the Sanmar series tugs built by Sanmar.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.