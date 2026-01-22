Terral River Service Repowers M/V Johnny M with Mitsubishi S12R Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

Terral River Service has completed a major repower on the M/V Johnny M, upgrading from CAT 3508 Tier 2 engines to Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines rated at 1,260 horsepower at 1,600

RPM. The project reflects Terral’s ongoing commitment to reliable performance, lower emissions, and fleet-wide efficiency supported by its continued collaboration with Laborde Products.

“The Johnny M repower was an opportunity to extend the service life of a hardworking vessel with power we can trust,” said Joshua Knichel, Vice President of Business Development at Terral River Service. “Laborde understands that our top priorities include uptime, service, and long-term reliability. Mitsubishi engines have proven themselves across our operations, and this project adds another layer of consistency to our fleet.”

Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products, said the Johnny M repower demonstrates how Laborde helps fleets strengthen performance while extending the service life of proven vessels.

“The Mitsubishi S12R is a strong match for operators who need dependable torque, efficient fuel performance, and straightforward maintenance,” said Matte. “It is a platform that supports long service intervals and consistent performance in working river conditions.”

With the M/V Johnny M now running Tier 3 Mitsubishi power, Terral River Service continues to balance operational demands with environmental responsibility, which extends vessel lifespan and boosts performance standards across its fleet.