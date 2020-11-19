TECO 2030 Partner in Breakthrough Hydrogen Project

Picture Text: TECO Marine Fuel Cell will power the barge up and down the Danube River Emission Free. By The Maritime Executive 11-19-2020 10:13:48

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE: TECO-ME) today announced that it is named by Verbund, Austria's leading electricity company, as technology partner in the ambitious renewable project Green Hydrogen@Blue Danube.

Please read Verbund’s press release here: https://www.verbund.com/en-at/about-verbund/news-press/press-releases/2020/11/17/greenhydrogenbluedanube

The plan is to produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity in south-eastern Europe. The hydrogen will then be transported via the River Danube to hydrogen users in Austria and Germany by push tugs to be driven by TECO 2030 fuel cells.

“TECO 2030 is extremely pleased to be partnering with Verbund, one of the strongest forces within European renewable energy, and we look forward to further cooperation on the ambitious Green Hydrogen@Blue Danube project,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.