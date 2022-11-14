TECO 2030 ASA Receives approx. NOK 100 Million Strategic Investment

[By: TECO 2030]

A US-based company, SunHydrogen is the developer of a breakthrough technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water. Currently in development, SunHydrogen’s technology utilizes a nanoparticle-based approach in which billions of microscopic nanoparticles split apart water at the molecular level into oxygen and green hydrogen.

Because SunHydrogen’s technology directly uses the electrical charges created by sunlight to generate hydrogen, the Company’s nanoparticle technology does not rely on grid power or require costly power electronics. Additionally, SunHydrogen’s planned scalable system configuration of many individual hydrogen-generating panels ensures redundancy and stability.

Through its cooperation with SunHydrogen, TECO 2030 will look to bolster its international visibility, specifically in the US, and further its zero emission fuel cell projects around the world.

TECO 2030 is currently accelerating the transition to renewable fuels by developing and building Europe’s first gigafactory of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks for medium to heavy-duty trucks and PEM fuel cell modules for maritime applications.

Following the investment, SunHydrogen will be invited for one board position on TECO 2030’s board of directors. As part of the investment, the two parties agree to further regulate their joint intention to pursue a potential business combination through which an up-listing of the investor on a US exchange will be explored.

“I am pleased to announce this strategic investment by SunHydrogen which will give us more visibility and a strong strategic partner in the US which has very ambitious hydrogen plans,” said TECO 2030’s CEO Tore Enger. “I am looking forward to cooperating with SunHydrogen on our mission toward zero emission fuel cell projects,” Mr. Enger added.

“SunHydrogen believes strongly in TECO 2030’s mission,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “We are committed to furthering the green hydrogen economy, and through our cooperation with TECO 2030, we believe our companies can make a significant impact in a fast-growing market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050.”

