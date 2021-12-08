Synergy Group Secures Oldendorff Ship Management

[By: Synergy Group]

Synergy Marine Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of the Synergy Group, has signed an agreement to manage part of the bulk carrier fleet owned by Oldendorff Carriers, one of Germany’s foremost shipowners and one of the world’s leading dry bulk operators.

Dexter Jeremiah, Managing Director Operations of Oldendorff Carriers, commented: "When we place our vessels with a third-party manager we only do so when we are confident they will deliver the benchmarked technical excellence that both Oldendorff and our customers expect. Synergy is renowned as a quality manager with a great safety and operations record.

"As we look ahead to the challenges facing shipping including decarbonisation and how to best implement the latest technology as shipping digitalises, we know Synergy will also be a fantastic technical thought partner."

The contract with Synergy Group commences with the full technical management of 17 Oldendorff bulk carriers comprising nine post-panamax vessels and eight ‘babycapes’.

Synergy Group will provide full technical management services including the deployment of its innovative digital shipping platform, which ensures the real-time deployment of data to maximise operational efficiency, performance optimisation and vessel profitability.

Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder and CEO of Synergy Group, said: "Oldendorff Carriers is one of the great names of global shipping and we are honoured to be entrusted with the management of part of their fleet."

Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers, now has a diversified maritime fleet under management of over 500 vessels. Its footprint comprises a network of 25 offices in 13 countries and the Group employs more than 18,000 seafarers.

William Wallace, Managing Director Fleet and Projects at Oldendorff Carriers, added: "Synergy Group is a leader at finding ways to reduce emissions and improving operations through the innovative deployment of technology. At Oldendorff, we see this type of transparent technical partnership model as very much a win-win."

