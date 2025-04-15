Svitzer Signs Global EcoTow Agreement with Wallenius Wilhelmsen

[By: Svitzer]

Svitzer has signed a global EcoTow agreement with the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group. The agreement marks a major step in Svitzer’s decarbonisation journey and supports Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s ambition to reduce Scope 3 emissions across Svitzer’s global operations.

The agreement covers tug jobs across key markets such as Australia, the UK, and Scandinavia. By applying the mass balance principle, Svitzer can use biofuels across its network and bank the resulting CO? savings in its emissions ledger. These are then allocated to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, allowing the company to reduce emissions related to towage.

“This collaboration demonstrates the importance of partnerships in our decarbonisation efforts. Working with a like-minded partner like Svitzer gives us a reliable path to reduce emissions beyond our direct operations,” says Ove Moring, Senior Manager Supplier Contracting & Equipment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Sven Muchardt, Key Customer Manager at Svitzer, highlights the value of the agreement: “We are excited to partner with Wallenius Wilhelmsen on this initiative to help address the shared challenges of decarbonisation. This agreement strengthens our collaboration while supporting both companies’ strategic goals.”

The deal reflects a growing customer demand for voluntary emissions reduction schemes that go beyond regulatory requirements. It also illustrates how Svitzer’s differentiated approach can support customers in accelerating their climate strategies.

“We see EcoTow not only as a solution for today, but as a bridge to more transformative change,” adds Svitzer’s Head of Decarbonisation, Gareth Prowse. “These agreements show that our customers are ready to act now, not later.”