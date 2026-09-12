Svitzer Signs with Cheoy Lee for Six More 29-Metre TRAnsverse Tugs

[By Svitzer]

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider, and Cheoy Lee Shipyards have signed a contract to build a further six 29 metre TRAnsverse tugs, as the first of eight TRA2900 already under build with the yard, undergoes final stages of construction ahead of sea trials in Zhuhai, China.

“As our TRAnsverse fleet expands, we are giving customers greater flexibility to optimise their operations, overcome constraints and improve performance across productivity, safety and sustainability,” said Kasper Karlsen, Svitzer’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We value our longstanding relationship with Cheoy Lee Shipyards and are pleased to build on this collaboration with an order for six additional TRAnsverse 2900 tugs. Together, these vessels will support our customers and contribute to more efficient and resilient maritime supply chains around the world,” Mr Karlsen added.

The contract with Cheoy Lee Shipyards reflects Svitzer’s continued investment in fleet growth and renewal via the next-generation TRAnsverse class design, Mr Karlsen said.

Boasting 80 tonne bollard pull and biofuel, IMO Tier III and Firefighting Class 1 (FiFi1) ready, the deliveries of the first vessels under this new contract are scheduled from early 2028.

The TRAnsverse tug’s unique design, combining an omni-directional hull form and propulsion, alongside a patented half-circle towing staple provide for significantly higher steering and breaking forces than similar sized ASD tugs, with lower fuel consumption.

Ken Lo, Director at Cheoy Lee Shipyards commented: “We are pleased to be selected as a construction partner for six new 29-metre TRAnsverse tugs, and we are looking forward to expanding the partnership with the Svitzer team. As with all our work, our team will deliver the project in line with our guiding focus on quality, service and reliability.”

The contract award comes as the first of the TRAnsverse 2900 builds with Cheoy Lee undergoes final stages of construction ahead of sea trials in Zhuhai, China.

“The 29-metre version of the TRAnsverse tug is a very versatile tug design capable of covering applications from escort towage to harbour towage in the same agile package,” Thomas Bangslund, Head of Innovation at Svitzer said.

It can perform a wider variety of jobs, do them faster, deliver greater stability, responsiveness to pilot orders and efficiency for port and terminal operations. Its ability to work in all towage positions around an assisted vessel and assist vessels of all sizes provides customers with greater flexibility and options that conventional tug designs do not,” said Mr Bangslund said.

The additional contract with Cheoy Lee bring Svitzer’s current TRAnsverse vessels under construction to 20 globally. More than three quarters of Svitzer’s tugs on order are TRAnsverse tugs. It comes in size variations of 26m, 29m, 32m and 35m; with electric, hybrid and conventional diesel-powered configurations.