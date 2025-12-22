Svitzer Announces Changes to Its Leadership in the Americas and Europe

[By: Svitzer]

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider, has announced leadership changes in Europe and the Americas. For the past six years, Arjen Van Dijk has served as Managing Director of Svitzer’s operations in the region. He will now move on to lead Svitzer’s European business.

“Svitzer has seen significant growth in the Americas in recent years, and today, we operate in 13 countries in the region with more than 100 vessels. This progress is a testament to our dedicated and experienced colleagues who, day in and day out, provide safe and reliable towage services to our customers,” said Arjen Van Dijk.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen will succeed Arjen as Managing Director of Svitzer Americas. He has been with Svitzer for the past 12 years, the last nine years in Brazil, most recently serving as Managing Director.

“It’s a privilege to take up the MD role, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to support their growth in the Americas region. Towage plays an essential role in efficient, reliable supply chains, and the region’s growth potential can be improved by optimising this critical infrastructure in ports and terminals,” says Daniel Reedtz Cohen.

The changes come into effect on 1 January 2026. Arjen Van Dijk and Daniel Reedtz Cohen will both be members of Svitzer’s Executive Leadership Team and report to Svitzer's CEO, Kasper Friis Nilaus.

In the Americas, Svitzer is currently present in 13 countries and 26 ports, operating more than 100 vessels in South and Central America, the Caribbean and Canada, serving major ports and providing critical support to industries.