Svitzer Acquires Two Med Marine Tugs for Suez Canal Fleet

Svitzer has announced extending the current contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to provide services and Med Marine will supply two Robert Allan Ltd-designed MED-A 2885 series RAstar 2800 tugs with firefighting and escort notations, delivering 75 tons of bollard pull.

With this new contract, Svitzer will be operating six vessels in the Suez Canal and these two newly joined tugboats will be operating in Port Said and Port Suez.

Med Marine is scheduled to deliver the new RAstar 2800 tugs to Svitzer by the end of May 2022 from its Eregli Shipyard on Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Commenting on the contract, Melis Üçüncü, Sales Manager of Med Marine, said:

“We are thrilled to be delivering our most favorable tugs to Svitzer. Deliveries of these boats are as exciting as the other projects we have with our valuable client. We are very excited about for the contract and being able deliver state of the art units to Svitzer.”



