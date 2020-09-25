Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet

By The Maritime Executive 09-25-2020 11:51:42

On the occasion of the World Maritime Day 2020, INTERCARGO joins the IMO and the shipping industry in promoting “Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet”.

International shipping is vital for the prosperity of people all over the world as it transports approximately 90% of world trade. The dry bulk sector is the largest shipping sector in terms of number of ships and deadweight. Dry bulk carriers account for 43% of the world fleet (in tonnage) and sail an estimated 55% of the global transport work. They are the workhorses of international shipping, as they serve essential needs, such as food and energy supply.

Seafarers are the true “heart” of global shipping offering absolutely essential services as demonstrated especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crew Change humanitarian crisis is unfortunately ongoing. Seafarers are stranded at sea and all Governments have to formally designate seafarers and other marine personnel as "key workers", so that seafarers can be relieved on completion of their tour of duty without getting fatigued.

Bulk carriers employ over 350,000 seafarers annually, our sector providing continuous and well-paid jobs to hundreds of thousands of talented and committed employees, and a significant income to households in areas with high rates of unemployment.

Dry bulk shipping is necessary for maintaining and enhancing living standards in both developed and less- developed economies. At INTERCARGO we are proud that our sector is achieving environmental and operational excellence and that it contributes substantially towards meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

