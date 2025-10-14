Survitec unveils next-generation high expansion foam system

[By: Survitec]

Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has unveiled its next-generation, high-expansion foam fire suppression system, engineered to deliver higher produced foam output at lower operating pressures. The system also reduces both installation and through-life costs for shipyards and ship owners.

The breakthrough is in a redesigned generator that achieves greater foam production at significantly lower feed pressures. Pressure has long been a limiting factor in foam system performance, with high demands on pumps and water supply driving up both equipment and operating requirements.

“Lowering pressure was our number one objective,” explained Maciej Nie?cioruk, Product Manager, Foam and Clean Agent Systems, at Survitec. “By optimising nozzle alignment, introducing new moving elements to create rotary momentum, and enhancing airflow, the result is a solution that achieves very high expansion rates at significantly lower nominal pressures, which also drives down costs.

“The performance of the new generator means fewer units are required to produce the same volume of foam,” added Nie?cioruk. “That reduction translates into tangible benefits in terms of reducing capital and installation costs. When combined with the lower pressure demands, this gives shipowners a system that is lighter, more efficient, and easier to service, without compromising fire safety.”

Validation of the design has been completed in partnership with DNV. The results confirmed stable expansion ratios and reliable discharge behaviour across system configurations.

The new foam generator design incorporates a series of advances that collectively improve efficiency and reduce overall system size. The optimised nozzle alignment ensures full use of the generator net, eliminating blind spots to ensure maximum foam output. A new rotary element improves discharge efficiency, and a redesigned impeller draws more air into the generator and distributes the foam solution more effectively. This new configuration reduces the pressure required to generate the foam and achieves a higher and more consistent expansion rate.

The new system has been developed with flexibility in mind, serving as a total flooding solution for machinery spaces on gas carriers and tankers, as well as for RORO spaces on Pure Car Carriers (PCCs). The system is suitable for both remote deployment and manual deployment at the skid and is compatible with Survitec’s safety management solution, SMARR-TI. In addition, it is fluorine-free by design, making it compliant with upcoming regulations, and replacement foam concentrates are stocked worldwide through Survitec’s global service network.

“We work alongside shipyards and owners to verify pump and pipework compatibility, and manage approvals with class to safeguard both compliance and operational integrity,” said Nie?cioruk.

Survitec will be available to discuss the next generation, high expansion foam system at Kormarine, Busan, Korea, from 21–24 October 2025. Survitec will be located at stand 1G45 in Center 1.