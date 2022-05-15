Superyacht Industry Leaders Support Development of New ABS Rules

ABS brought together leading global yacht designers, shipyards and Flag Administrations to help develop new ABS rules to advance safety in superyacht and megayacht design and operation.



Attendees at the inaugural ABS European Yacht Technical Meeting discussed the technology and innovation required by the yachts of the future, with a focus on flexible design compatible with emerging technologies.



“Developing sustainable yachts that meet clients’ demand for greener yachts over long operational lives presents significant challenges. ABS is bringing together leading industry figures to support development of a new set of ABS Rules for the design of yachts over 24 meters to help meet these challenges. The role of Class is to define a framework around rapidly emerging new technologies to support their adoption by the industry, and ABS is committed to do this with a focus on safety,” said Daniele Bottino, ABS Yacht Sector Lead.



Advances in hybrid propulsion technology, efficiency improvements, safety and sustainable operations were discussed by a panel featuring: Giedo Loeff, Head of Research and Development at Feadship; Anton Smit, Manager, Fleet Support, Oceanco; Marc Verburg, Deputy Commissioner, Maritime Affairs, Marshall Islands Registry; and Tanju Kalaygioglu, Chief Designer, Taka Yachts.



“Beyond exploring sustainable solutions for new construction projects, Oceanco believes it is important to take a proactive approach in providing our existing fleet with options for sustainable upgrades. Major refits or conversion projects can incorporate the transformation of a conventional propulsion system to an integrated hybrid propulsion system, for example. And many vessels can consider upgrading to Tier III generators combined with a shore converter connected to a peak-shaving battery system. There are existing sustainable options out there; it’s up to us as an industry to communicate them to the clients,” said Anton Smit, Manager Fleet Support, Oceanco.



ABS specialists presented on the Rule development process, the latest changes and provided an overview of the wide range of digital, sustainability and technology services available to the industry.

