Sunderland Marine Champions Lifeboat Heroes in New Skipinnish Single

[By: NorthStandard]

Sunderland Marine, part of global marine insurer NorthStandard, has announced its contribution to the release of "The Lifeboat," a stirring new single by Celtic music icons Skipinnish featuring renowned sea shanty group The Fisherman’s Friends. The song is a tribute to two centuries of bravery by Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) volunteers, honouring their courageous service saving lives at sea under the most challenging conditions – including the North East shores.

Written by Skipinnish co-founder, lifelong fisherman and Sunderland Marine member, Angus MacPhail, "The Lifeboat" reflects the selfless dedication of RNLI crews who are ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. Sunderland Marine’s sponsorship has been instrumental in supporting the production and promotion of this tribute, which will donate all proceeds to the RNLI.

The connection is personal for Sunderland Marine, which has deep roots in the North East’s maritime community. Sunderland’s own RNLI Lifeboat Station is the oldest operational station in Great Britain, and has protected seafarers for over 200 years.

Angus MacPhail said: “Having lived my life around the sea, I know firsthand the extraordinary dedication of lifeboat volunteers. Sunderland Marine’s support has been invaluable in bringing this tribute to life, helping us share the story of the selfless bravery that saves lives every day.”

Craig McBurnie, Head of Sunderland Marine, added: “At Sunderland Marine, we are proud to support a project that celebrates the life-saving work of the RNLI and the spirit of the maritime community. This single reflects values we share, including courage, commitment, and a deep connection to the sea.

“This sponsorship is part of an ongoing commitment to supporting the maritime and fishing industries, and the communities we serve.”

The North East’s insurer is committed to supporting sustainability and safety in the sector, as demonstrated by its previous initiatives such as backing the Whitby Lobster Hatchery and funding coastal fishing line recycling schemes, reinforcing its role as a responsible partner in regional maritime heritage.

"The Lifeboat" will be officially released on Thursday, 14th August, accompanied by a music video launch. The single will be performed live by Skipinnish and The Fisherman’s Friends at Skipinnish’s headline concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 27th September 2025.