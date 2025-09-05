India Inaugurates Its Largest Container Terminal as Part of Global Strategy



Ceremonies in Mumbai on September 4 marked the completion of the Phase 2 expansion of the JN Port-PSA Mumbai Terminal, which doubled its capacity and became the largest container terminal in the country. The Prime Ministers of India and Singapore joined the ceremony virtually to mark what they said is the largest foreign direct investment from Singapore in India to date.

The Mumbai terminal, which is built on 200 hectares, doubled its annual handling capacity to 4.8 million TEUs. It is designed to accommodate multiple mega container vessels alongside its 2,000-meter (6,560-foot) quay. The project brought together enhanced yard capacity and multimodal infrastructure and adopted the use of electric equipment.

“PSA Mumbai’s Phase 2 expansion brings together capacity, connectivity, and sustainability in a terminal for India — a catalyst for advancing India’s trade ambitions,” said Mr. Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International.

Prime Ministers of India and Singapore jointed the inauguration ceremony virtually highlighting it as the largest foreign direct investment from Singapore in India (CMO Maharashtra)

The inauguration of the port was timed to the official visit of Singapore’s Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, and used to highlight the growing cooperation between the two countries. Wong joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual appearance from New Delhi to mark the port’s completion. The two leaders were meeting to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in forward-looking areas such as sustainability, digitalization, connectivity, skills development, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, space, and biotechnology.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra region hailed the port development as a key step in India’s efforts to become a global maritime superpower. He highlighted the project as an element in Prime Minister Modi’s strategic vision of Port-led Development to drive India’s growth. He noted that the port is emerging as the nation’s largest container hub, poised to handle over 10 million containers annually. They expect Mumbai will secure a place among the world’s 10 largest ports.

Singapore-based PSA International highlights that this development is the result of a $1.3 billion commitment by the company under a public-private partnership. In notes that it made its first investment in India in 1998. Today, PSA India operates container terminals in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, container freight stations in Mumbai and Mundra through its subsidiary PSA Ameya, and collaborates with its affiliate supply chain business PSA BDP.

