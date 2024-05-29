Sumitomo Selects Light Structures for AFRAMAX Hull Stress Monitor Systems

[By: Light Structures AS]

Light Structures AS, the world leading supplier of fiber optic condition monitoring systems for maritime applications has secured a contract with Sumitomo Heavy Industries in Japan for the delivery of advanced SENSFIB™ Hull Stress Monitoring Systems on three AFRAMAX crude oil tankers, hull numbers S.1417, S.1419, and S.1420.

The tankers are the final three in a series of eight newbuilds for Greek and Japanese shipowners. The ships will be the last tankers to be built at the Sumitomo yard, as the company shifts its focus to building more diverse maritime and offshore structures.

These 115,000 DWT AFRAMAX tankers are of the same design as existing Sumitomo-built vessels already operating with SENSFIB™ on board. They feature double hulled fuel tanks and pump rooms, state-of-the-art wing section propellers, and energy-saving SILD technology.

The scheduled delivery of the SENSFIB™ system for S.1417 is set for June 2024, with S.1419 following in February 2025 and S.1420 in June 2025. These systems represent the cutting- edge in maritime structural health monitoring, offering real-time data crucial for the safe and efficient operation of these massive vessels, as well as for optimising maintenance regimes and reducing lifetime costs.

SENSFIB™ solutions, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, employ Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) technology, distinguishing Light Structures AS as the only provider of specialised fiber optic monitoring solutions. The technology ensures precise, real-time monitoring of hull stress and fatigue, which is crucial for the prevention of structural failures and extending the operational lifespan of the vessel.

“These new orders reinforce our strong relationship with Sumitomo as they enter an exciting new era,” said Goetz Vogelmann, Sales Director, Light Structures. “The SENSFIB technology extending the operational lifespan on these AFRAMAX vessels can be applied to stress and fatigue monitoring on any ship or structure, so we are confident that we have the best solutions to complement Sumitomo’s portfolio even as it closes the chapter on tanker production.”

The repeat order from Sumitomo Heavy Industries reflects Light Structures' proven record in providing essential structural monitoring solutions for large and specialised vessels, from fast patrol boats through to FPSOs, further establishing the company as a pivotal player in maritime safety and condition monitoring.