Suez Canal Authority and MACN Discuss Industry Collaboration

Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) recently met with The Suez Canal Authority in Egypt at their Navigational Headquarters in Ismailia to discuss industry collaboration, capacity building, and potential areas of cooperation between the two organizations.

MACN CEO, Cecilia Müller Torbrand, highlighted the significance of this visit “I would like to thank the Suez Canal Authority and Chairman and Managing Director, Admiral Osama Rabie, for their hospitality and the opportunity to discuss MACN’s mission and global engagement.”

Cecilia continues, “The Suez Canal Authority plays a vital part in world maritime trade. This visit was an important step to building a long-standing collaboration and we greatly appreciate the support from the executive leadership of the Suez Canal Authority.”

His Excellence Admiral Osama Rabie indicated that the authority is keen to extend bridges of cooperation with all institutions and organizations working in the maritime transport field and to benefit from the joint coordination of work mechanisms and future visions aiming to serve the global trade movement.

The SCA Chairman elaborated that the Suez Canal spares no effort to serve its patrons consisting of shipping lines and agencies and is continuously working to upgrade its services and develop the navigational channel through continuous development projects to ensure maintaining the leading position of the Canal as the fastest, shortest, and safest maritime navigational route.

As a next step, the SCA and MACN will establish close dialogue on concrete challenges, important material will be reviewed, and further discussions will be held on private and public sector capacity building.



MACN would like to thank our local partners Eldib Pandi for their continuous support and assistance in arranging discussions with the SCA as well as with other entities within the Egyptian maritime field.

