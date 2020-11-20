Subsea Global Solutions Enters into New Agreement with Hafnia Pools

By The Maritime Executive 11-20-2020 03:47:45

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement with Hafnia Pools Pte. Ltd., one of the world’s leading product tanker operators and a member of BW Group, to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 93 owned vessels. The agreement aims to solidify the existing good cooperation between the two companies and bring additional operational efficiencies to Hafnia. Under the arrangement, all related underwater works for the Hafnia Tankers fleet will be coordinated out of SGS’ Singapore office to ensure complete alignment with their technical team in Singapore.

Surajit Chanda, Vice President Technical, In-House Fleet at Hafnia, said; “Protecting the environment with preventative and proactive underwater maintenance policies, while optimizing the commercial performance of our fleet has always been one of our key operational objectives. SGS offers the right size & depth, global coverage, and consistent reliability we need to achieve that.”

SGS Chief Commercial Officer Harun Duzgoren commented; “We are excited to be given the opportunity to support Hafnia’s fleet world-wide. With our new cloud-based reporting tool and SGS Partner Central platform, strategically located office network, and our 165 strong diver-technician team, we look forward to assisting them with their environmental and energy efficiency goals.”

SGS Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Region, Capt. Satnam Kumar added; “Our environmental objectives are aligned with Hafnia’s Environmental Management Plan that aims to set the gold standard on climate action for the industry. We are committed to supporting these initiatives and helping them reduce their fleet’s fuel consumption and emissions world-wide.”

