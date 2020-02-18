Subsea Global Acquires T&T's Singapore Commercial Diving Unit

By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2020 02:11:00

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS), the world’s leading commercial diving company, has today announced that it has acquired the commercial diving division of T&T Salvage Asia, Pte Ltd. (TTSA). The acquisition will serve to enhance SGS’ capabilities in Singapore and strengthen its leading position in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paul Peters, CEO of SGS said; “This is a strategic addition to our recent acquisition of Underwater Contractors Pte. Ltd. Singapore (UWC). Creating a single platform under the SGS umbrella with the most advanced technologies, special repair equipment, and more than 40 skilled diver/technicians will give us the optimum operational efficiency as well as the bench depth to deliver unparalleled value to our customers in this highly competitive market.”

Capt. Satnam Singh Kumar, Managing Director-Asia Pacific for SGS said; “I am excited to take on the challenge of integrating both UWC and the commercial diving division of TTSA under the SGS brand and building the most capable commercial diving company in Singapore. TTSA has a great reputation and will complement UWC’s capabilities nicely, as we aim to transform the commercial diving industry globally, focusing to raise the bar on the safety and quality overall in all segments we operate in.”

Kevin Teichman, Founder and Owner of TTSA added, " We are delighted to partner with SGS in this deal which will allow the Singapore Diving Entity to continue providing unparalleled service to our clients while also building upon the services offered. Diving remains an integral part of our salvage and emergency response business, so aligning with the world’s largest commercial diving organization with a similarly impressive safety track record will yield greater opportunities for both sides, and most importantly our clients will have access to a wider array of services.”

