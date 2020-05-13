Strict Covid-19 Measures at A&P Enable Work to Continue

David McGinley By The Maritime Executive 05-13-2020 05:19:31

A&P Group has deployed a strict program of Covid-19 measures to ensure it can maintain its support to the maritime community as it emerges from the pandemic.

Over the last eight weeks, A&P has deployed a number of stringent measures at all three of its UK facilities, allowing them to remain operational and continue essential ship repair and maintenance works for the MoD, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Seaborne asset community.

David McGinley, Chief Executive Officer of Cammell Laird ShipRepairers and Shipbuilders and Atlantic & Peninsula Marine Services, believes the industry must give customers additional reassurances that rigorous Covid-19 measures are in place, ahead of restrictions being lifted.

David said: “A&P Group’s number one priority has always been to safeguard the safety of our staff, customers and sub-contractors but in the face of the unprecedented challenge of Covid19, it has required even more rigorous checks and practices to ensure our vital work can continue. The alignment of the whole of the maritime industry will be necessary if we are to minimize the long-term impact of Covid19 and ensure we can meet the needs of our customers.”

During the pandemic, A&P Group has continued to deliver complex, large scale projects with minimum disruption to labor. A&P Falmouth has continued to provide critical support to the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary, with the workforce commencing a major refit to RFA Mounts Bay and delivering essential repairs to HMS Scott. At A&P Tyne, the team has completed the installation of cable repair equipment to Prysmian’s North Sea Giant at A&P Tyne, which is essential to the safe and continuous power of the National Grid.



David added: “At A&P, our rigorous risk assessments, preplanning and ongoing communication with customers and ship staff have ensured we can limit the risk of the virus entering our facilities and minimum disruption to vessels as they arrive at our sites. Customers can be assured that they face minimum disruption when visiting our facilities as we’ve found effective ways to safeguard our workforce and customers whilst continuing to deliver essential projects.”

A&P Group’s dedicated Covid-19 management team reviews its Covid-19 procedures each day to ensure it learns from experience and continuously improves its Covid-19 policies.

Measures include:

• Full Covid-19 contingency plans across all three facilities.

• Enhanced cleaning and hygiene activities, issue of appropriate PPE and enforced social distancing measures across all sites.

• Full customer, sub-contractor, contractor Covid-19 risk assessment and enforcement of strict checks to ensure UK and international contractors are compliant with Government guidance.

• Daily Directors Safety Tours across all sites to gain feedback to improve our daily working practice and protect our workforce.

Other projects delivered during the pandemic have included the upgrade of HMS Tamar by A&P Falmouth, as well as the full classification five yearly refit of Tamar Crossing’s Lyhner II.

Falmouth Docks and Engineering Company, part of A&P Group, has provided multiple crew transfer services to Stena Drilling’s Stena Ice Max. It has supported the port calls of the Fugro Scout, Fugro Searcher, Alp Ace and the Komander Susan and continues to support ships at anchor and in lay-up with stores and fresh water using its afloat services.

A&P Tyne has also carried out vital mobilization work for Global Marine’s Normand Clipper and its on-site fabrication division has continued its work on Dreadnought, Boat 1 and 2 on behalf of BAE Systems.

A&P Tees has completed vital maintenance and repairs for suction dredger Arco Beck, which included urgent stern seal renewals. Intermediate Class surveys were carried out on the Ocean Falcon and Galway Fisher.

A&P Group’s HSEQ track record has been commended with two awards from RoSPA in recent months. A&P Group has received the RoSPA Commended in the Engineering Services Sector Health and Safety Award and a RoSPA Gold Award in recognition of its work to ensure staff, clients and supply chain get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.